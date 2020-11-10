Destiny 2 is leaving Stadia Pro after a year of being free to claim
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Ahead of the launch of Stadia in November 2019, Destiny 2 was announced as the first free Stadia Pro game. After a full year of being available to claim, Destiny 2 is set to leave Stadia Pro in a little over a week.
