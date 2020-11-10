Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to link your Epic Games account to a PS4 through a PlayStation Network account

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
You can link your Epic Games account to a PS4 by connecting a PlayStation Network account through the Epic Games website.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now)

The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now) 10:13

 For months, Sony was saying how most PS4 games will be compatible with PS5. However, the big question was “Which games won’t make it?” Well, that answer has finally been given, and these are the games that won’t be found on PS5.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Things To Remember Before Playing Demon's Souls On PS5 [Video]

10 Things To Remember Before Playing Demon's Souls On PS5

Whether you've played the original or not, Demon's Souls will be a must-play on PS5! For this list, we’ll be looking at gameplay elements that set it apart from its successors and things to be..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:21Published
Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles [Video]

Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles

The next generation of gaming is right around the corner! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most exciting games available when Sony’s next console launches on November 12th, 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:32Published
The Hardest Game to Platinum On PS4 [Video]

The Hardest Game to Platinum On PS4

It’s satisfying to complete games, but if you're chasing your next PlayStation Platinum Trophy, you'd be best to avoid this game.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:07Published

Related news from verified sources

You can't sign out of your Epic Games account on your PS4 directly, but you can unlink your accounts from the Epic Games website — here's how

 You can't directly sign out of your Epic Games account on PS4, but you can unlink your Epic Games account from your PlayStation Network account.
Business Insider