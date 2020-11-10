Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Air and Pro get improved cameras but still stuck at 720p

9to5Mac Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Apple has unveiled its first Macs with custom M1 chips. For its notebooks, those include the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and they come with what looks like some huge performance upgrades thanks to Apple’s custom M1 chip. While they also include improved FaceTime cameras, unfortunately, they’re still 720p.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Expecting Laptops To Be So Popular, Ordered 2.5 Million Units [Video]

Apple Expecting Laptops To Be So Popular, Ordered 2.5 Million Units

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Apple has ordered 2.5 million units of its first Apple silicon-based laptops for early 2021, according to Nikkei Asian Review. That's said to represent roughly 20% of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Apple To Replace Some Faulty AirPods Pro [Video]

Apple To Replace Some Faulty AirPods Pro

Apple To Replace Some Faulty AirPods Pro

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published
iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves [Video]

iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves

The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone12 Pro models are hitting the Apple Store shelves for the first time. The Pro Max model is still only available for preorder on Nov. 6. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple November event preview: Apple Silicon MacBook Air and Pro, Big Sur release, more

 We’re just days away from Apple’s third special event in as many months. After previous events focused on iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone, Apple’s November...
9to5Mac Also reported by •WebProNewsFossbytesMashableAppleInsiderMacRumours.comTechCrunchArs Technica

Apple brings back the PC guy to boast about M1 performance

Apple brings back the PC guy to boast about M1 performance Apple’s big Arm-based M1 Mac announcements brought the company’s first Apple silicon-powered laptops in the form of the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac...
The Verge

MacBook Air, 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro reportedly first Apple Silicon Macs

 Apple's first Apple Silicon Macs, set to make their debut at a recently announced Nov. 10 event, could include both sizes of MacBook Pro and a new MacBook...
AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5MacUpworthyArs Technica