Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Air and Pro get improved cameras but still stuck at 720p
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Apple has unveiled its first Macs with custom M1 chips. For its notebooks, those include the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and they come with what looks like some huge performance upgrades thanks to Apple’s custom M1 chip. While they also include improved FaceTime cameras, unfortunately, they’re still 720p.
