The ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop has a RTX 2060, 240Hz display, more for $1,199 Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Microsoft Store is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming Laptop with 2.9GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB (GA502IV-XS76) for *$1,199 shipped*. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,399, goes for $1,349 at Amazon, and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find the latest-generation Ryzen 7 4800HS here paired up with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 graphics card. All of this combines to offer a killer mobile gaming and workstation machine. Plus, the 240Hz display offers an ultra-high refresh rate for fast-paced games. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



