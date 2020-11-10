Global  
 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey criticized for his 'tone-deaf' promotion of Myanmar

SFGate Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is the subject of mass scorn after a series of tweets in which he encouraged his followers to visit Myanmar, a country which in recent years has been accused of carrying out a mass genocide and other crimes against humanity against minorities.
