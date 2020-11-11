Zuckerberg says he did not mean to defend Holocaust deniers Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A day after an interview with Recode's Kara Swisher prompted some backlash for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, he decided to clarify some comments and emphasize that he did not mean to defend Holocaust deniers (but he's still not going to kick them off Facebook).



"I personally find Holocaust denial deeply offensive, and I absolutely didn't intend to defend the intent of people who deny that," Zuckerberg wrote to Swisher in a Wednesday email. "These issues are very challenging but I believe that often the best way to fight offensive bad speech is with good speech." 👓 View full article

