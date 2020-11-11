Fitbit Charge 4 falls to Amazon low of under $100 shipped (33% off) Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for *$99.95 shipped*. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon and beats our last mention by $29. For comparison, Sam’s Club is slated to offer the Charge 4 for *$90*, though a membership is required for purchase and there’s no news on how much stock the warehouse club will have. Fitbit’s Charge 4 offers 7-day battery life, which is killer for lasting all week before it’s time to plug it up. GPS and 24/7 heart rate monitoring are also in tow, including the normal fitness tracking features like step counting and more. The swim-proof design ensures that getting this wearable wet is no problem, and the 1-inch OLED display allows you to check notifications and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.



