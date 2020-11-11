Dean Browning is a white political activist. That's why his 'I am a black gay guy' tweet set off an internet mystery.
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Dean Browning, a white politician from Pennsylvania, acknowledges he tweeted about being a "a black gay guy." His explanation raised more questions.
