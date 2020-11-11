Global  
 

Apple's new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

9to5Mac Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Today Apple introduced a slew of new hardware featuring its first silicon chips for Mac. All told, today’s keynote unveiled three new models, including Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. We’ve partnered with Expercom to offer exclusive discounts to our readers. Head below to find out how you can save on the latest Macs featuring the new M1 silicon chip.

 Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip. The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday. According to Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, . the company strived to achieve "industry-leading performance and features while relentlessly focusing on...

