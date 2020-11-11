Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

BGR India Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
At the Apple event last night the tech giant launched three new Mac models based on the company’s new in-house ARM-based Silicon processors called Apple M1. The three MacBook models that Apple announced are MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini. To recall, at WWCD 2020 virtual event earlier this year, Tim Cook announced that […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip 00:50

 Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip. The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday. According to Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, . the company strived to achieve "industry-leading performance and features while relentlessly focusing on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips [Video]

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips

Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”. New versions of the MacBook Air,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Everything you need to know about Apple’s new M1 Chip, Big Sur, and MacBooks in 7 minutes [Video]

Everything you need to know about Apple’s new M1 Chip, Big Sur, and MacBooks in 7 minutes

Yeah, those all-Apple M1 chips are here.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 07:04Published
TECH TUESDAY: Apple reveals the future of the Macintosh [Video]

TECH TUESDAY: Apple reveals the future of the Macintosh

Alex Steiniger shares the latest news in science and technology

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple heralds new Mac era with in-house M1 chip

 Ushering in a new era of Mac computers, Apple on Tuesday announced that the new MacBook Pro laptop, MacBook Air and Mac Mini will house its own Silicon chip...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Khaleej TimesFossbytesMacworldMacRumours.comThe Verge

Everything Apple announced during its November event: M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more

 Today was event day for Apple, with the company announcing more details on its transition to Apple Silicon processors in the Mac. The company announced its new...
9to5Mac Also reported by •Khaleej TimesFossbytesWebProNewsMacworldMacRumours.com

New MacBook Air, 13-Inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini With M1 Chip Now Available to Order, Launch Next Week

 Apple today announced that its new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with its new custom M1 chip will be available to order starting today, and they...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsiderTechCrunchMacworldThe Verge