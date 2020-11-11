Ring recalls some second-gen video doorbells due to fire risk
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
If you purchased Ring’s new entry-level doorbell over the past few months, you may want to check its serial number. The Amazon-owned company has issued a recall for its second-generation smart video doorbell with the model number 5UM5E5. Its battery...
If you purchased Ring’s new entry-level doorbell over the past few months, you may want to check its serial number. The Amazon-owned company has issued a recall for its second-generation smart video doorbell with the model number 5UM5E5. Its battery...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources