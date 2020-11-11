Global  
 

Ring recalls some second-gen video doorbells due to fire risk

engadget Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
If you purchased Ring’s new entry-level doorbell over the past few months, you may want to check its serial number. The Amazon-owned company has issued a recall for its second-generation smart video doorbell with the model number 5UM5E5. Its battery...
 Home security company Ring is warning of potential fires linked to its popular doorbell cameras.

Select Ring video doorbells have recalled after more than 20 reports ofthe devices igniting and causing property damage.

When Senior Producer Christopher McGraw moved to Colorado, his new house didn’t have a doorbell. That’s where the Ring comes in. Not only is it a doorbell, but it's also a security camera. This one..

