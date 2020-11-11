Google wants your help to improve Google Photos’ AI

Zoom rolls out new feature to see spoken words into caption



Communications tech company Zoom is partnering with transcription service Otter.ai to make the video call experience better. According to Mashable, Otter.ai is partnering with Zoom to launch live captioning for all Zoom calls. The feature is available as long a user has a Zoom for Otter for Business account or a Zoom Pro account or higher. According to Otter.ai, when the user turns the feature on with Otter Live Notes integrated into your Zoom account, the user will be able to see any spoken words turned into highly accurate captions near the bottom of your screen.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970