Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PS5 media remote hands-on: simple, streamlined, safe

The Verge Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
PS5 media remote hands-on: simple, streamlined, safeIn comparison to the PlayStation 5 itself — a big hulking mass of a game console — the PS5-branded media remote is very conservative. It does pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a media remote and not much more, but at least it’ll match your new games machine.

Setting up the remote is incredibly straightforward. It’s powered by a pair of AA batteries, and there’s an option in the PS5’s system menu to pair a remote; once you select it, you just have to hold down two buttons for a few seconds to complete the pairing. From there, you’re ready to go. One nice thing about the remote is its design, which plays off of the PS5 itself. The remote is mostly white, with a band of shiny black around the middle, sort of like an Uh-Oh! Oreo....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Sony’s iconic PlayStation shapes take over London Tube station for UK PS5 launch

 Sony’s PS5 marketing stunt. | Sony UK

Sony has taken over Oxford Circus Tube station in London to mark the launch of the PS5 in the UK. The..
The Verge

Failure to launch: how we struggled to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

It’s been hard to secure the new consoles
The Verge

As PlayStation 5, Xbox sell out, eBay resellers ask up to $32,000

 Two of holiday season's most-wanted gifts sold out quickly, frustrating gamers and raising questions on role of bots.
CBS News

Travis Scott’s PS5 ‘unboxing’ is a strangely cool short movie

 Image: YouTube

The PlayStation 5 finally launched yesterday, and to accompany the release, rapper Travis Scott made an epic 10-minute video..
The Verge

Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

 Purrfect dialogue. | Image: via YouTube/H20Delirious

We already knew that Spider-Cat was going to be the true hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Capital M Media | Morning Blend [Video]

Capital M Media | Morning Blend

Parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi of Capital M Media joined us with some simple ways to minimize holiday season stress and enjoy time with those you love.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:32Published
‘Patient-Modeled Audiences’ Improve Programmatic ROI for Healthcare Marketers: DeepIntent’s Chris Paquette [Video]

‘Patient-Modeled Audiences’ Improve Programmatic ROI for Healthcare Marketers: DeepIntent’s Chris Paquette

The growing audience for connected TV services gives advertisers in the healthcare and drug industries more ways to reach medical professionals and their patients. Those advertisers also can improve..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:34Published
Identity Graphs Will Improve Ads: DISH’s Bokhari [Video]

Identity Graphs Will Improve Ads: DISH’s Bokhari

As traditional ad tracking mechanisms like cookies diminish, the industry is scrambling to reinstate a viable method of identifying audiences. Amongst the leading contenders are "identity graphs",..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:51Published