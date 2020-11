PS5 media remote hands-on: simple, streamlined, safe

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In comparison to the PlayStation 5 itself — a big hulking mass of a game console — the PS5 -branded media remote is very conservative. It does pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a media remote and not much more, but at least it’ll match your new games machine.Setting up the remote is incredibly straightforward. It’s powered by a pair of AA batteries, and there’s an option in the PS5’s system menu to pair a remote; once you select it, you just have to hold down two buttons for a few seconds to complete the pairing. From there, you’re ready to go. One nice thing about the remote is its design, which plays off of the PS5 itself. The remote is mostly white, with a band of shiny black around the middle, sort of like an Uh-Oh! Oreo....