Antivirus Software Flagging Dell Drivers as Malware
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () A number of security products for Windows are flagging a bunch of new Dell printer drivers as malware and obviously blocking their installation. While in theory one antivirus solution warning of a potential malware infection in a driver isn’t something concerning given that false positives happen occasionally, this time there are over 20 security products that do this for the latest Dell printer drivers. Security software from leading security vendors like Avast, Bitdefender, F-Secure, McAfee, and Panda are all warning of a possible malware infection in certain drivers released by Dell. Interestingly, Microsoft’s Windows Defender, which comes pre-loaded with Windows 10, claims the files are clean, with no warning of malware whatsoever. Dell has remained completely tight-...
