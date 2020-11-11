Antivirus Software Flagging Dell Drivers as Malware Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A number of security products for Windows are flagging a bunch of new Dell printer drivers as malware and obviously blocking their installation. While in theory one antivirus solution warning of a potential malware infection in a driver isn’t something concerning given that false positives happen occasionally, this time there are over 20 security products that do this for the latest Dell printer drivers. Security software from leading security vendors like Avast, Bitdefender, F-Secure, McAfee, and Panda are all warning of a possible malware infection in certain drivers released by Dell. Interestingly, Microsoft’s Windows Defender, which comes pre-loaded with Windows 10, claims the files are clean, with no warning of malware whatsoever. Dell has remained completely tight-... A number of security products for Windows are flagging a bunch of new Dell printer drivers as malware and obviously blocking their installation. While in theory one antivirus solution warning of a potential malware infection in a driver isn’t something concerning given that false positives happen occasionally, this time there are over 20 security products that do this for the latest Dell printer drivers. Security software from leading security vendors like Avast, Bitdefender, F-Secure, McAfee, and Panda are all warning of a possible malware infection in certain drivers released by Dell. Interestingly, Microsoft’s Windows Defender, which comes pre-loaded with Windows 10, claims the files are clean, with no warning of malware whatsoever. Dell has remained completely tight-... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California Uber and Lyft Drivers Will Remain Independent Contractors



California Uber and Lyft Drivers Will Remain Independent Contractors. Proposition 22, a ballot measure allowing ridesharing companies to continue utilizing drivers as independent contractors,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Amazon Drivers Block Traffic Interstate Traffic



Occurred on October 26, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "I was driving north on I-35 and three Amazon vans were deliberately not letting other drivers pass them. When one of these drivers had to brake,.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago Motorist has very Canadian reaction to bad drivers in intersection



Road rage is becoming all too common in our world lately. Everybody is in a hurry and patience seems to be wearing thin. We've all seen people lose their temper over seemingly minor or innocent.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:21 Published on October 17, 2020

