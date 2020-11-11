Global  
 

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule are now officially certified for human spaceflight by NASA

TechCrunch Wednesday, 11 November 2020
SpaceX and NASA have completed the multi-year certification program for the Falcon 9 and Dragon spacecraft launch system, the first ever human-rated commercial space system to be developed. The final stage in the certification process was the Demo-2 mission that SpaceX launched earlier this year, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the […]
