Sun Joe 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer gets the Gold Box treatment, now $80 ($60 off)
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2000PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for *$79.99 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically trends around $140. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. This model is fully-electric, so you won’t have to worry about gas, oil, or any nasty fumes. It’s backed by a 14.5A motor that’s able to push up to 2000PSI of power while the integrated detergent tank can hold just under 34-ounces. This model has collected a 4/5 star rating from 325 Amazon customers.
