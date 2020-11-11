Global  
 

Apple partners with Ron Johnson's Enjoy on personalized delivery with setup for iPhone 12

9to5Mac Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Apple is offering fast and free delivery with setup on some of its latest products including iPhone 12. The personalized service is available in select cities when you buy directly on Apple.com or through the Apple Store app. Delivery with Setup is a partnership with Enjoy, the mobile retail store startup founded by former Apple SVP Ron Johnson.

