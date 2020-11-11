Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2020 – M1 Mac tidbits, new Apple Watch bands

9to5Mac Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

*Sponsored by CleanMyMac X**:** *Try CleanMyMac X for free &* **get 30% off* to optimize and clean your Mac.

preload=”none”

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch [Video]

Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch

Spotify on the Apple Watch is a bit of a sore spot. The first Apple Watch launched back in in 2015, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that a Spotify app made its way to the popular smartwatch. And..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos [Video]

Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos

Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos. According to The Verge, Apple Music TV is a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published