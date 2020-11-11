Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New ‘Google Search Central’ site consolidates SEO resources, replaces ‘Google Webmasters’

9to5Google Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Google is modernizing and revamping its resources for Search Engine Optimizers, web developers, and site owners. “Google Search Central” is replacing “Webmasters Central,” while there’s a new website and blog.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google Maps introduces 'Trips' tab to remind of previous vacations

Google Maps introduces 'Trips' tab to remind of previous vacations 01:09

 Google Maps will soon roll out a new Trips tab in timeline on Android that can present customers an abstract of previous holidays and complete kilometres travelled. According to Mashable, Google Photos will quickly be receiving timeline as nicely that can enable customers to see the paths they took...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fixing The Future Of Identity: Taboola’s Furman [Video]

Fixing The Future Of Identity: Taboola’s Furman

TEL AVIV - How do you continuing seeing your users when your eyes have been taking away? That is the challenge facing many publishers and advertisers, as Google's 2022 deprecation of third-party..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:42Published
Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America [Video]

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge Design in Studio [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge Design in Studio

The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:17Published