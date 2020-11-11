Global  
 

ecobee’s SmartSensor bundle arms two windows or doors at $64 (New low, Reg. $80)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Amazon is offering two ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows for *$64 shipped*. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Once armed with ecobee’s SmartSensors, you’ll be ready to receive alerts when doors, windows, and cabinets have been altered. Even better, notifications can be personalized to ensure you only receive alerts during a specific time. These integrate with other ecobee products like SmartThermostat, SmartCamera, and ecobee Haven for “whole home comfort and peace of mind.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

