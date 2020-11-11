KEF’s high-end Q150 bookshelf speakers drop to Amazon low at $300 (50% off) Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers in multiple colors for *$299.99 shipped*. Normally you’d pay $600 for this pair of speakers, with today’s deal saving you 50% and coming within $0.01 of our last mention. These speakers offer a tweeter in the center of a midrange bass cone, which brings “the acoustic ideal of a single point source closer than ever.” Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your desk setup or just pick up some quality speakers to place on your bookshelves to listen to music on, this is a fantastic choice. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

