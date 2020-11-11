Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best Singles Day deals: OnePlus smartphones, Anker accessories, drones, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
With Black Friday usually stealing much of the spotlight here in the United States, the rest of the world is ready to celebrate Singles Day. And now that the year’s biggest shopping event has rolled around, we’re rounding up all of the best price cuts from retailers like AliExpress, Banggood, and more. Head below for the best Singles Day deals for 2020, including OnePlus smartphones, Xiaomi fitness trackers, and much more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published
News video: Verishop is celebrating Singles Day with deals up to 70% off women’s and men’s fashion

Verishop is celebrating Singles Day with deals up to 70% off women’s and men’s fashion 00:44

 November 11th is Singles Day and Verishop is having a huge sale up to 70% off fashion and accessories starting right now. From Vince to ALC wardrobe and Alana Athletics, be sure to shop some of the best sellers now.You can also join Verishop in celebrating Singles Day on live on Instagram, beginning...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It’s Singles’ Day today and Tarte Cosmetics has $10 steals on amazing full-sized products you don’t want to miss [Video]

It’s Singles’ Day today and Tarte Cosmetics has $10 steals on amazing full-sized products you don’t want to miss

Singles’ Day is today, 11/11, and Tarte Cosmetics is featuring $10 steals on a bunch of amazing full-sized products like Lash Paint Mascara, Opening Act Lash Primer and Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:48Published
Walmart has everything you need at prices you can’t resist [Video]

Walmart has everything you need at prices you can’t resist

Walmart has always been the most reliable hypermarket and it continues to provide the best deals. From the latest tech gadgets to furniture, cookware and clothing. Visit its site to see what’s in..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:50Published
Car Cruise in Bakersfield to Honor Local Veterans on Veteran's Day [Video]

Car Cruise in Bakersfield to Honor Local Veterans on Veteran's Day

They’ve served our country and now our community will salute them, even if it’s from a social distance. 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan tells us more about how this Veteran’s Day tradition will take on..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:18Published