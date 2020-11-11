Virtual business incubator looks to the world for ideas Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

IdeaMarket.com was introduced this week at the annual TechCrunch Disrupt SF, where more than 400 startups from around the world gathered to compete for the attention of potential investors and the tech press. [...] IdeaMarket co-founders Bill Gross and Vj Anma believe their online venture can tap into an entire world of entrepreneurial ideas and then use the power of crowdsourcing to bring their ideas to market. [...] his GoTo.com, later named Overture Services, originated the idea behind pay-per-click online advertising, which became the basis for Google's revenue. The people who contribute toward making the idea better, say through a good marketing slogan or by suggesting a different target market, will be eligible for a small stake. IdeaMarket plans to generate revenue through a transaction fee and an equity stake in the startups, Anma said. Power Belt, a belt for pants that also doubles as a mobile device charger; Outsourced X-Ray, which taps into an online community of dental technicians to diagnose X-rays; and EarGlass, a more "discreet" version of Google Glass. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Get the Most Out of Your Team



Being a great boss means leaving your ego at the door, says documentarian and entrepreneur Soledad O’Brien. When you’re the boss and writing people’s paychecks, it’s easy to fall into a trap.. Credit: Entrepreneur Duration: 01:41 Published on October 14, 2020

