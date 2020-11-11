Score a year of Peacock Premium streaming for $25 and enjoy NBC classics (50% off)
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Peacock is currently offering an annual subscription to its Peacock Premium Streaming Tier for *$24.99** *with the promo code *today50* at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $5 per month or $50 per year for this level of Peacock. While the free streaming tier includes movies and TV shows, upgrading to the Premier version delivers live sports, exclusive series, next-day access to “current NBC hits,” and much more. If you’re a fan of what NBC has to offer, this is a great way to enjoy that content without having a cable subscription. Learn more about Peacock in our previous coverage.