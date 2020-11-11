LinkedIn seeks more diverse workforce Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

LinkedIn released its diversity numbers in a company blog post that also highlights steps that the Mountain View company is already taking, such as working with groups like the Anita Berg Institute, which focuses on women in computing, and the Out and Equal Workplace Advocates, which is committed to ending discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees. LinkedIn decided to follow Google's lead and be transparent about the makeup of its workforce to help lead Silicon Valley to become more diverse. "True inclusion is something that can only be achieved through a workforce that reflects the rich diversity of our member base, and this is something we strive to do in all of our hiring efforts," Wadors wrote. While it's easy for tech companies, like LinkedIn, to form partnerships with organizations that can promote a more balanced workplace diversity, there is a cycle of responsibility associated with transparency. According to U.S. Census data, blacks make up 13.1 percent of the overall population, while Hispanics make up 16.9 percent. 👓 View full article

