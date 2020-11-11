Major PR firms agree not to edit clients' Wikipedia entries Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

For years, Wikipedia and the public relations industry have battled over what the online encyclopedia's administrators once termed "suspicious edits" - changes to Wikipedia's publicly edited pages benefiting the firms' clients. The deal comes after the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, said in October that hundreds of editing accounts may have been "sock puppets" - users who deceived the site and broke conflict-of-interest rules by writing content for hire. "There always was this Cold War between Wikipedia editors and the PR industry," said Andrew Lih, a professor at American University who helped broker this week's deal and has written a book on Wikipedia. Beutler advocates the creation of a separate organization to oversee Wikidpedia content issues, which would give public relations firms and others a more direct route to requesting changes to pages without engaging in unethical editing. 👓 View full article

