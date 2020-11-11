Ace Hardware Black Friday Ad 2020: BOGO Christmas lights, DEWALT deals, grill sales, more
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () This week we’ve already seen Macy’s, Microsoft, Lowe’s, and more release Black Friday ads and plans for this year’s shopping holiday. Now, it’s Ace Hardware’s turn to be in the spotlight. This year, the company is delivering big off-season discounts on grills, Christmas lights, DEWALT tools, and even 15% off all regular-priced merchandise, showing you that there are savings to be had on every item in the store. What all can we expect from the Ace Hardware Black Friday sale? Head below for a closer look at the ad and what to expect.
