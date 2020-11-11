Global  
 

Apple can seek to block some Samsung phones

SFGate Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Apple will be able to pursue a ban on sales of some Samsung Electronics products found to infringe its patents on smartphone features after winning a U.S. appeals court ruling Monday. Apple must prove the features were a factor customers used in selecting which smartphone to buy, though it doesn't have to show that it was the single driving factor, the court ruled. The trial judge, in rejecting Apple's request for a sales block on Samsung phones, said Apple would have to prove that each feature drove sales of smartphones. The ones Apple can seek a sales ban on cover functions to make the phone easier to use, such as a pinching motion to expand images, a double tap to zoom and a screen that bounces back at a document's end so the user knows the image isn't stuck.
