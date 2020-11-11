Microsoft's Xbox All Access subscription now supports the Xbox Series X

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Microsoft's Xbox All Access, a monthly subscription that will provide gamers access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, now includes an option to jump on board the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console.



The price of Microsoft’s new Xbox All Access program depends on which console you choose, and it's slightly increased from the Xbox One X generation. Now, you'll pay $34.99 per month for 24 months ($839.76) for an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft will charge $24.99 per month for 24 months ($599.76) for an Xbox Series S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. There's also an option for an Xbox One S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for $22.99 per month ($551.76) for 24 months, too.



