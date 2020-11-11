How to cut off an Amber Alert on a cell phone Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

On most Android phones, you can disable Amber Alerts by drilling down in Settings to Wireless & Networks, then More, then Cell Broadcasts. There also are options to disable other Wireless Emergency Alerts, which can let you know about impending severe weather and other local emergencies that could force you to evacuate. Amber Alerts have been credited with helping to rescue hundreds of kidnapped kids, including Hannah Anderson, whose abduction in Southern California triggered the alert that rousted you out of bed.

