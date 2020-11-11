Shoring up security of medical devices Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

[...] regulators and computer security experts are dedicating a fair amount of attention to warding off such threats. On Thursday, the Center for Internet Security, a nonprofit group that advises government agencies and private companies, said it was beginning work on a set of guidelines for medical devices, beginning with insulin pumps. FDA guidanceThis follows a warning by the Food and Drug Administration, which alluded to potential shortcomings in medical devices and said it was developing guidance on how manufacturers should address them. Jay Radcliffe, a computer security expert working for IBM, delivered a presentation at a hacking conference showing that he could take control of an insulin pump and manipulate the amount of insulin it provided, potentially killing the user. Considering the varying rates of technical innovation among hackers, medical companies and regulators, it's likely that the health care industry will always be at least a half-step behind. 👓 View full article

