Apple TV+ to stream interview with Barack Obama, in latest free episode of The Oprah Conversation
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Next week, Apple TV+ series ‘The Oprah Conversation’ will feature an interview between Oprah Winfrey and former president Barack Obama. The discussion will revolve around Obama’s upcoming memoir, ‘A Promised Land’.
