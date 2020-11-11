Global  
 

Apple TV+ to stream interview with Barack Obama, in latest free episode of The Oprah Conversation

9to5Mac Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Next week, Apple TV+ series ‘The Oprah Conversation’ will feature an interview between Oprah Winfrey and former president Barack Obama. The discussion will revolve around Obama’s upcoming memoir, ‘A Promised Land’.

