Some Ring doorbells can catch fire when installed incorrectly, recall underway

9to5Mac Wednesday, 11 November 2020
One of the biggest names in the smart home game is Amazon-owned Ring. The brand’s video doorbells are also widely used, but now a Ring doorbell recall has been issued over some units catching fire.

 Some ring doorbells are being recalled. The second-generation smart doorbell can overheat if the wrong screws are used to install it.

