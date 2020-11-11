13 of the best Singles' Day 2020 sales to shop for 2020

It’s Singles’ Day today and Tarte Cosmetics has $10 steals on amazing full-sized products you don’t want to miss



Singles’ Day is today, 11/11, and Tarte Cosmetics is featuring $10 steals on a bunch of amazing full-sized products like Lash Paint Mascara, Opening Act Lash Primer and Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip..

Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 00:48 Published 5 hours ago