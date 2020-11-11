Robot wolves prevent Japanese bear attacks, are also very creepy
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Photo: Kyodo / Reuters
No, this is not a Halloween decoration someone forgot. This robot — “Monster Wolf” — is actually a bear deterrent. The city of Takikawa, Japan, deployed these robowolves to prevent bear attacks.
And yes, bear attacks were something of a problem: 157 people were attacked by bears in 2019. But since the Monster Wolves were installed, no attacks have occurred, The Guardian reports.
Black bears’ recent attacks are probably due to a shortage of acorns in the Japanese wilderness, according to conservationists. Bears rely on acorns as part of their pre-hibernation diet, and without the high-calorie nut, they’ve started edging closer to cities to forage for food. Deforestation and growing cities have shrunk the barrier between bear and human...
Photo: Kyodo / Reuters
No, this is not a Halloween decoration someone forgot. This robot — “Monster Wolf” — is actually a bear deterrent. The city of Takikawa, Japan, deployed these robowolves to prevent bear attacks.
And yes, bear attacks were something of a problem: 157 people were attacked by bears in 2019. But since the Monster Wolves were installed, no attacks have occurred, The Guardian reports.
Black bears’ recent attacks are probably due to a shortage of acorns in the Japanese wilderness, according to conservationists. Bears rely on acorns as part of their pre-hibernation diet, and without the high-calorie nut, they’ve started edging closer to cities to forage for food. Deforestation and growing cities have shrunk the barrier between bear and human...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kyodo News Japanese news agency
Halloween Holiday celebrated on 31 October
A Halloween treatZoe Thomas, of Atlanta, is a three-year-old who was diagnosed with leukemia back in February. And because her immune system is now compromised, she couldn't go..
CBS News
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Kids leave sweet gesture on Halloween for 3-year-old diagnosed with leukemiaA group of kids out trick-or-treating on Halloween left several pieces of candy for a 3-year-old girl in Atlanta after learning that she had been diagnosed with..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources