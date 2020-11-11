Radiohead bassist aids Children's Radio Foundation Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Last week bassist Colin Greenwood of the British rock band Radiohead concluded an 11-day tour of South Africa, one on which he set down his usual instrument and advocated the use of another: a revolutionary piece of technology called a radio. Greenwood was representing Children's Radio Foundation, a New York organization dedicated to teaching children the tools for creating informative, affecting stories on the radio. Across the developing world, where Facebook, Google and Twitter's digital tentacles don't easily reach, simpler technologies are still the best vehicle for communication and the catalyst for curiosity. FrontlineSMS, with staff in Washington, D.C., London and Nairobi, Kenya, has developed an open source software platform that takes basic cell phones and connects them to the Internet. Aid groups and local communities use the software to coordinate disaster response or monitor human rights issues in distant locations, all from what Westerners typically refer to as a "dumbphone." "People are so accustomed to technology that it's hard to imagine that it hasn't arrived elsewhere yet," notes Rose Shuman, the founder of Question Box, a Santa Monica nonprofit that is developing a more robust version of the 411 telephone information exchange for rural towns in India and Uganda. Residents of outlying villages, via cell phone or from a simple box installed in the village center (hence, Question Box), can contact the centers to ask a wide variety of questions. In the case of radio, Elizabeth Sachs, the foundation's founder and president, notes cases where an aid group or nongovernmental organization might push a local radio station to run scripted segments on, say, an important health issue such as HIV and AIDS. 👓 View full article

