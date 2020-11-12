Go Daddy faces challenge of classing up its image Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Everybody gathers around to watch," said Elizabeth Driscoll, a spokeswoman at Go Daddy, which helps businesses register domain names and run websites. In 2011, video surfaced of founder Bob Parsons killing an African elephant, part of a regular series of expeditions he says help protect farmers' crops from rampaging pachyderms. [...] late last year, the company's support for an antipiracy bill opposed by Google, Twitter and other Web giants earned the domain-name company the loathing of the Internet's cognoscenti. The private-equity types believe they can greatly increase the value of Go Daddy by expanding internationally and selling more services, such as data storage, to the companies with which Go Daddy already does business. The financiers, though, also have a reputation for axing people, raising prices and slashing costs. More than 53 million domain names have been registered through Go Daddy, and it hosts websites for more than 5 million account holders. The company will still air pricey ads during the Super Bowl and the Olympics, but Adelman says Go Daddy's marketing will be less racy than in the past. 👓 View full article

