Zynga looks at online gambling

Thursday, 12 November 2020 () PAYMENTSHome Depot tries PayPalEBay's PayPal e-commerce payment business plans to let shoppers pay with its service in more than 2,000 brick-and-mortar stores by March, part of an effort to win away customers from credit card companies. PayPal, the fastest-growing part of eBay, plans to maintain that expansion by moving into the offline world, challenging San Francisco's Visa and MasterCard on their home turf. While eBay says payment volume from in-store terminals will be immaterial to next year's financial projections, it expects to profit from the shift during the next three to five years. CHIPSIntel elevates official as possible CEO successorIntel Corp., the world's largest semiconductor maker, promoted Brian Krzanich to chief operating officer, elevating a possible successor to Chief Executive Officer Paul Otellini.