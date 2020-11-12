Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Thursday, 12 November 2020
8 minutes ago) As promised by Sony last month, the Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles through the PlayStation Store.
