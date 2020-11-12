Global  
 

Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

9to5Mac Thursday, 12 November 2020
As promised by Sony last month, the Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles through the PlayStation Store.

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now)

The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now) 10:13

 For months, Sony was saying how most PS4 games will be compatible with PS5. However, the big question was “Which games won’t make it?” Well, that answer has finally been given, and these are the games that won’t be found on PS5.

