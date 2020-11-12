Internet domain-name application process opens

Global  
 

The global body charged with coordinating the Internet's naming system is accepting applications for what are called generic top-level domains. At a Wednesday press conference, executives from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers said the move marks a milestone in the development of the Internet. The review process has been designed to ensure that corporations and other holders of trademarks can retain control over their names, either by registering a top-level domain themselves or objecting to squatters who attempt to register them.
