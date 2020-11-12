Global  
 

News24.com | Ronnie Kasrils | Why we are standing with suspended Labour Party member Jeremy Corbyn

News24 Thursday, 12 November 2020
Ronnie Kasrils writes there are many good reasons why suspended Labour party member Jeremy Corbyn needs the support of South Africans to get him reinstated in the party.
