PUBG MOBILE is coming back to India soon, but as PUBG MOBILE INDIA
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Banned by the government of India earlier this year PUBG MOBILE is set to return to India as PUBG Corp announces PUBG MOBILE INDIA. PUBG Corp together with the subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA soon. This new game designed specifically for the Indian market. Privacy and security are […]
