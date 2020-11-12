Twitter India introduces Happy Diwali emoji that sparkles in Dark Mode

Global  
 

Diwali is just around the corner. Ahead of the auspicious day, many tech giants like Google, Instagram, Facebook, and now Twitter have taken measures to celebrate the festival. Twitter has launched a dedicated Happy Diwali emoji that sparkles in Dark Mode. You can just use the hashtag #HappyDiwali to enjoy the emoji. The #HappyDiwali emoji […]
