Netflix has signed David Fincher in an exclusive four-year deal

The Verge Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Netflix has signed David Fincher in an exclusive four-year deal

David Fincher, the director behind such films as Gone Girl, The Social Network, Fight Club, and Zodiac, says he’s signed an exclusive four-year deal with Netflix. The filmmaker confirmed the news in an interview with French magazine Premiere (spotted by The Playlist) in which he said he has “an exclusivity deal” with Netflix for another four years. He joked that what he works on next will depend on the reception to Mank, his upcoming film that releases in theaters on November 13th, and on Netflix on December 4th.

“Depending on Mank’s reception, I’ll either go see them [Netflix] sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white,” Fincher...
