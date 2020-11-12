Netflix has signed David Fincher in an exclusive four-year deal
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF
David Fincher, the director behind such films as Gone Girl, The Social Network, Fight Club, and Zodiac, says he’s signed an exclusive four-year deal with Netflix. The filmmaker confirmed the news in an interview with French magazine Premiere (spotted by The Playlist) in which he said he has “an exclusivity deal” with Netflix for another four years. He joked that what he works on next will depend on the reception to Mank, his upcoming film that releases in theaters on November 13th, and on Netflix on December 4th.
“Depending on Mank’s reception, I’ll either go see them [Netflix] sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white,” Fincher...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Fincher American film director
Netflix American media service company
'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:39Published
'Emily in Paris' Returning to Netflix For Season 2 | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:42Published
Selena's Father, Netflix Sued by Producer Over Young Selena SeriesThe father of the late singer Selena and Netflix are being sued by a Hollywood producer who claims they left him out in the cold when it came to producing the..
TMZ.com
Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Gone Girl (film) 2014 film directed by David Fincher
Mank Upcoming American biographical drama film by David Fincher
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources