Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden And Tech: What Do U.S. Elections Mean For The Future?

Fossbytes Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden and tech is a topic that demands discussion. Biden recently secured a majority in the U.S. elections, and it’s only a matter of time before the transition is complete. Biden’s win is expected to make some changes to the tech scene in the U.S., which also means a global shift in the same. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: How Jill met Joe Biden & why the next US First Lady will be scripting history | Oneindia News

How Jill met Joe Biden & why the next US First Lady will be scripting history | Oneindia News 01:48

 Jill Biden will be the new US First Lady as her husband Joe Biden, president elect, is set to take oath of office. She is no stranger to politics since she married Biden in 1977 and has previously served as the Second Lady of America for 8 years, from 2009 to 2017. When Jill takes on the mantle of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No comment: Some world leaders silent on Biden win [Video]

No comment: Some world leaders silent on Biden win

Several prominent leaders who maintained warm relations with US President Donald Trump have yet to wish US president-elect congratulations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia [Video]

Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia

In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
In-depth: Dissecting a divided government [Video]

In-depth: Dissecting a divided government

Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia will determine if President-elect Joe Biden and the Democrats have full control of Congress or a divided government.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on US elections win

 Tech honchos including Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos congratulated President-elect *Joe Biden* and Vice President-elect *Kamala...
Mid-Day

Watch video: Champ and Major Biden - meet future first dogs of US

 As Democratic candidate, Joe Biden clinches United States presidency in the elections, the former Vice President and his wife Jill Biden will bring some...
Mid-Day

Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections

Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections Microsoft is one of the tech giants that has publicly congratulated the new President- and Vice-President-Elect, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively, once...
Softpedia