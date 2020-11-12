Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Back To When It All Started: 3 Decades Of The World Wide Web

NPR Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Thursday marks 30 years since computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee submitted his formal proposal for a new idea: the World Wide Web. At the time, he was working at the CERN laboratory in Geneva.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Stroke Warning Signs [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Stroke Warning Signs

Thursday, October 29 was World Stroke Day, a day to raise awareness about a leading cause of death and disability around the world. The American Heart Association says to look out for these stroke..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
WEB EXTRA: World's Largest Fountain Unveiled In Dubai [Video]

WEB EXTRA: World's Largest Fountain Unveiled In Dubai

The Palm Fountain in Dubai, UAE was crowned world's largest fountain by Guinness World Records on Thursday (10/22). It features 128 super shooters that reach up to almost 345 feet high and spans over..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
WEB EXTRA: Therapy Dogs Help With Healthcare Workers' Mental Health [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Therapy Dogs Help With Healthcare Workers' Mental Health

Saturday (10/10) is World Mental Health Day, which this year has a new sense of urgency for many. COVID-19 has taken a mental and emotional toll on healthcare workers across the country. This hospital..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published