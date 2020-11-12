Back To When It All Started: 3 Decades Of The World Wide Web
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Thursday marks 30 years since computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee submitted his formal proposal for a new idea: the World Wide Web. At the time, he was working at the CERN laboratory in Geneva.
