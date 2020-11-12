Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Realme currently has three 7-Series phones such as Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and the most recent is Realme 7i. Now the Chinese manufacturer seems ready to add the fourth smartphone in this series by launching the Realme 7 5G. The existence of the Realme 7 5G was revealed after being seen receiving certification from […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

