News24.com | Ghana's former President Jerry Rawlings dies at 73

News24 Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Ghana's former leader Jerry Rawlings, who seized power twice in military coups but went on to bring democratic rule to the West African country, died on Thursday at the age of 73, a source at the presidency said.
