How the PS5’s DualSense controller makes games like Fortnite and NBA 2K21 better

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeEver since the introduction of dual sticks, video game controllers haven’t changed that much. There’s been the addition of share buttons and some ergonomic tweaks, but the way you interact with and experience games is largely the same. That’s what makes Sony’s DualSense controller so interesting.Introduced alongside the PlayStation 5, the DualSense is a controller that looks fairly familiar on the surface. But it’s also one that comes with an enticing idea: that the feelings in your hands can further immerse you in a game. The DualSense’s biggest innovations are new haptic vibrations and rear triggers with variable tension, which can do everything from simulate walking on a sandy beach to let you know when your point guard is tired.W...