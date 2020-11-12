Global  
 

Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off

9to5Toys Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Amazon offers Apple’s now previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for *$1,049.99 shipped*. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s just over $249 off the regular going rate, $100 better than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air offers a compact design with a Retina display, 512GB worth of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It’s an ideal machine for students and the like that don’t need a ton of processing power but still want enough juice for basic photo editing and the like. Other notable features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 11-hours of battery life on a full charge.

News video: Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip 00:49

 The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday.

